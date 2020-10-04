digitiliti (OTCMKTS:DIGI) and Western Digital (OTCMKTS:WDC) Head-To-Head Survey

digitiliti (OTCMKTS:DIGI) and Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares digitiliti and Western Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets digitiliti N/A N/A N/A Western Digital -1.49% 6.72% 2.45%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for digitiliti and Western Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score digitiliti 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Digital 0 7 20 0 2.74

Western Digital has a consensus price target of $62.50, indicating a potential upside of 73.80%. Given Western Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Western Digital is more favorable than digitiliti.

Risk & Volatility

digitiliti has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Digital has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.5% of Western Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of digitiliti shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Western Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares digitiliti and Western Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio digitiliti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Western Digital $16.74 billion 0.65 -$250.00 million $2.24 16.05

digitiliti has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Western Digital.

Summary

Western Digital beats digitiliti on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

digitiliti Company Profile

Digitiliti, Inc. provides online data protection solutions to the small and medium business and small to medium enterprise markets in the United States. It offers DigiBAK, an online data backup and recovery service for various machines in a network, including desktops, laptops, and file and print servers. The company also provides DigiLIBE, an information management software that moves and manages information objects, which are human recognized content, such as a word document or an excel spreadsheet. It serves various data intensive industries, including financial services, engineering and scientific, construction, health care, education, and legal services. The company sells and supports its solutions and services through direct sales, value-added remarketers, and third-party integrators. Digitiliti, Inc. is based in Breezy Point, Minnesota.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions. The company also provides data center devices and solutions comprising enterprise helium hard drives; enterprise SSDs consisting of flash-based SSDs and software solutions for use in enterprise servers, online transactions, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; data center solutions, including HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; system solutions that offer petabyte scalable capacity; and data storage platforms and systems. In addition, it offers client solution, such as external HDD storage products in mobile and desktop form; client SSDs; removable cards used in consumer devices comprising mobile phones, tablets, imaging systems, still cameras, action video cameras, and security surveillance systems; universal serial bus flash drives used in the computing and consumer markets; and wireless drive products for in-field back up of created content, as well as wireless streaming of high-definition movies, photos, music and documents to tablets, smartphones, and personal computers (PCs). The company sells its products under the HGST, SanDisk, and WD brands to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, resellers, cloud infrastructure players, and retailers. Western Digital Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

