Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will post sales of $2.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.73 billion and the lowest is $2.58 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $10.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.79 billion to $11.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.93 billion to $11.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,307,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,611. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.09.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 455.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 24,068 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 23,595 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,026,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,293,000 after acquiring an additional 107,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

