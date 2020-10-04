Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $333.18 million and approximately $88.69 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, C-Patex, Bleutrade and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00436956 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002903 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 126,535,641,011 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, YoBit, Bittylicious, Crex24, C-CEX, FreiExchange, LiteBit.eu, Tidex, Instant Bitex, Bleutrade, Coinbe, Coindeal, Ovis, CoinEx, Exrates, Poloniex, Mercatox, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Kraken, Indodax, Exmo, cfinex, Bitbns, BtcTrade.im, QBTC, ZB.COM, Bits Blockchain, Bit-Z, Koineks, Coinsquare, Cryptohub, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, Novaexchange, Upbit, BTC Trade UA, Bittrex, Graviex, Bitsane, BitFlip, Robinhood, SouthXchange, Gate.io, CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, Tux Exchange, Livecoin, CoinExchange, OpenLedger DEX, Tripe Dice Exchange, C-Patex, BX Thailand, Fatbtc, Cryptopia and Cryptomate. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.