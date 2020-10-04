DOGEFI (DOGEFI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $100,185.00

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, DOGEFI has traded up 24% against the US dollar. One DOGEFI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0969 or 0.00000909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGEFI has a market cap of $73,786.10 and approximately $100,185.00 worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00271735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00087941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.56 or 0.01526308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00168316 BTC.

DOGEFI Profile

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,800 tokens. DOGEFI’s official website is dogefi.army . The official message board for DOGEFI is medium.com/@DOGEFI

DOGEFI Token Trading

DOGEFI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOGEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

