Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Sells $106,250.00 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,125 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.65, for a total transaction of $470,981.25.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $433.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $404.96 and a 200-day moving average of $377.24. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $435.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. OTR Global raised shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

