DopeCoin (DOPE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $199,580.41

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $199,580.41 and approximately $6,185.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00439072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011262 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002884 BTC.

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com

DopeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

