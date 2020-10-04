Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $94.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.49. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $94.54.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $135,295.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Dorman Products by 522.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after acquiring an additional 148,594 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products during the second quarter worth $6,437,000. Port Capital LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 23.4% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 360,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,176,000 after acquiring an additional 68,416 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 1,029.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 72,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 66,270 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after buying an additional 53,944 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.