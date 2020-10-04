DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, 86 Research lowered DouYu International to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DouYu International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.69.

Get DouYu International alerts:

DOYU stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 1.59. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 258.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,458,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 28.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,804,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,369,000 after purchasing an additional 627,907 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 683.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,273,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,639 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the second quarter worth about $11,738,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 177.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 803,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 513,793 shares in the last quarter. 12.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.