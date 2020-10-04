Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) will report sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Dover reported sales of $1.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full year sales of $6.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dover.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOV. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.10.

DOV stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.54. Dover has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $120.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Dover by 3.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 55.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Dover by 45.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dover (DOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.