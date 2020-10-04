Dragon Coins (DRG) Market Capitalization Reaches $9.02 Million

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $9.02 million and $4,405.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Coins token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00270925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00039058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00088186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.72 or 0.01523982 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00168207 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

