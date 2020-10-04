Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on DCO. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Ducommun from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Ducommun from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ducommun in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ducommun from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.83.

NYSE DCO opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $398.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.29. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $147.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.02 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ducommun news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $96,531.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,794.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ducommun by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ducommun by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 51,209 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ducommun by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

