DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) will post sales of $4.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.45 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $4.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year sales of $17.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.90 billion to $18.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.57 billion to $18.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,685,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,611. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

