DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.44 Billion

Analysts expect that DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) will report $4.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.43 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $4.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $17.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.90 billion to $18.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.57 billion to $18.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 123.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Management L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in DXC Technology by 127.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,692,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 948,502 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in DXC Technology by 21.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 361,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 64,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in DXC Technology by 16.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,511 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $18.36. 2,685,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,611. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.43.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.