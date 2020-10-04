Dynamic (DYN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,534.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 29.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Dynamic has a market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $6,534.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00002742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,664.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $352.12 or 0.03301880 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $221.16 or 0.02073863 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00436956 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.60 or 0.00999639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00586171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00048383 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010245 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,115,803 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

