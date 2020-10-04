E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Receives €10.98 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €10.98 ($12.91).

EOAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th.

FRA:EOAN opened at €9.69 ($11.40) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.59. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

