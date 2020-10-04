E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Receives €10.98 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €10.98 ($12.91).

EOAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th.

FRA:EOAN opened at €9.69 ($11.40) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.59. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

