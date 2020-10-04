Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will announce $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Eastman Chemical reported earnings per share of $1.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $91.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.11.

EMN traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.17. 881,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,549. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.04. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $86.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 329.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 277.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

