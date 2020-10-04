Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to post sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $2.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $8.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $8.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $9.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on EMN. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $91.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

NYSE EMN traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $86.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 32,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 621,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.