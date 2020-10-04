Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (EVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 22nd

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0419 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVM opened at $11.46 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

