Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (EVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 22nd

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0419 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVM opened at $11.46 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd
