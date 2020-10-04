EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (ETX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 22nd

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0709 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has raised its dividend by 0.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE ETX opened at $20.84 on Friday. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

