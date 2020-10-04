Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 30th

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.
Shares of EVG stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $13.70.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
