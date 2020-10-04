Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 30th

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of EVG stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

