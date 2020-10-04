EBCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $434,059.29 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, EBCoin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. EBCoin has a market cap of $434,059.29 and $31,270.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EBCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.73 or 0.05235790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033399 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBC is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

