Edge Trading 18.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Edge has a market cap of $2.90 million and $1.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edge token can currently be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, KuCoin, HitBTC and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Edge has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.24 or 0.05277856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009371 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033423 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Edge Token Profile

Edge (DADI) is a token. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi . The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edge’s official website is edge.network/en

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, KuCoin, HitBTC, Gate.io, Ethfinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

