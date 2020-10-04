Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) Receives $30.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EIGR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.11. Equities research analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eiger Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Jeffrey S. Glenn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 266,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $204,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 118.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 183,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 99,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

