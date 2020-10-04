Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) Receives $30.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research firms recently commented on EIGR. BidaskClub upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $15.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eiger Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Jeffrey S. Glenn bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

