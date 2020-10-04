Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ESTC traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $110.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,694. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.59 and a beta of 0.97. Elastic has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $117.53.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 30.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $832,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 537,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,738,538.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $1,655,547.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,718.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,091,742 shares of company stock worth $111,977,289. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 2,468.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Elastic by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

