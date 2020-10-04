Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

EGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Shares of EGO opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.69. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.92 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 16.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 81.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,846,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after buying an additional 1,277,067 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,105,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,820 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,080,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,050,000 after acquiring an additional 796,882 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at about $5,898,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth about $3,709,000. 53.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

