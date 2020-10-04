Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ellington Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.33. Ellington Financial posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ellington Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ellington Financial.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.16 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 43.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ellington Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ellington Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of NYSE EFC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 163,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,260. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 57.68 and a quick ratio of 57.68. The company has a market cap of $542.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.06. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $19.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,994,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,808,000 after purchasing an additional 720,798 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 23.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 29.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 878.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

