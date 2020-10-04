Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.77.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ERJ. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Embraer from $4.70 to $4.40 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of Embraer stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.56. 2,113,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Embraer has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $537.20 million for the quarter. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the first quarter worth about $1,180,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 21.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 123,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 345.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 1,428,360 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 178.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

