Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Emclaire Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

EMCF opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.56. Emclaire Financial has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Emclaire Financial stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) by 94.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,054 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Emclaire Financial worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

