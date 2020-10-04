Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) & First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Critical Comparison

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) and First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Emclaire Financial has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bancorp has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Emclaire Financial and First Financial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emclaire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Financial Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

First Financial Bancorp has a consensus price target of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 51.94%. Given First Financial Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Financial Bancorp is more favorable than Emclaire Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Emclaire Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of First Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Emclaire Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Emclaire Financial and First Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emclaire Financial 15.24% 7.51% 0.65% First Financial Bancorp 23.05% 7.97% 1.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Emclaire Financial and First Financial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emclaire Financial $40.54 million 1.75 $7.95 million N/A N/A First Financial Bancorp $738.95 million 1.64 $198.07 million $2.14 5.77

First Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Emclaire Financial.

Dividends

Emclaire Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. First Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. First Financial Bancorp pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Emclaire Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. First Financial Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Financial Bancorp beats Emclaire Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgages loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection. The company, through its subsidiary, Emclaire Settlement Services, LLC, also provides real estate settlement services. As of February 20, 2019, it operated 20 full service offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties in Pennsylvania, as well as in Hancock County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property or commercial property; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it offers a range of trust and wealth management services; and long-term, lease, and equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 67 banking centers in Ohio; 3 banking centers in Illinois; 73 banking centers in Indiana; and 16 banking centers in Kentucky. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

