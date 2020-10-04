Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Short Interest Update

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the August 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 652,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.45. 338,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,740. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

