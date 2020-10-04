Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) & Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) and Eaton (NYSE:ETN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Enerpac Tool Group and Eaton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerpac Tool Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Eaton 0 10 10 0 2.50

Enerpac Tool Group presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.01%. Eaton has a consensus target price of $96.53, indicating a potential downside of 5.96%. Given Eaton’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eaton is more favorable than Enerpac Tool Group.

Profitability

This table compares Enerpac Tool Group and Eaton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerpac Tool Group -49.53% 6.53% 2.33% Eaton 8.03% 12.73% 6.13%

Dividends

Enerpac Tool Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Eaton pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Enerpac Tool Group pays out 5.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eaton pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Enerpac Tool Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Eaton has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Enerpac Tool Group has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eaton has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enerpac Tool Group and Eaton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerpac Tool Group $654.76 million 1.72 -$249.15 million $0.73 25.88 Eaton $21.39 billion 1.92 $2.21 billion $5.67 18.10

Eaton has higher revenue and earnings than Enerpac Tool Group. Eaton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enerpac Tool Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.9% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Eaton shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Eaton shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eaton beats Enerpac Tool Group on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp., doing business as Enerpac Tool Group, designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. The designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets. It also offers branded tools and engineered heavy lifting technology solutions, and hydraulic torque wrenches; and energy maintenance and manpower services. It also provides high-force hydraulic and mechanical tools, including cylinders, pumps, valves, and specialty tools; and bolt tensioners and other miscellaneous products. The company markets its branded tools and services primarily under the Enerpac, Hydratight, Larzep, and Simplex brands. The Others segment designs and manufactures synthetic ropes and biomedical assemblies. The company was formerly known as Actuant Corporation and changed its name to Enerpac Tool Group Corp. in January 2020. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. The company's Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution equipment, power reliability equipment, and services. Its Hydraulics segment offers various power products, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, filtration systems solutions, industrial drum and disc brakes, and golf grips. The company's Aerospace segment provides hydraulic power generation systems, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, and fuel systems for commercial and military use. Its Vehicle segment offers transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, cylinder heads, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, fuel vapor components, fluid connectors, and conveyance products. The company's eMobility segment provides voltage inverters, converters, fuses, onboard chargers, circuit protection units, vehicle controls, power distribution products, fuel tank isolation valves, and commercial vehicle hybrid systems. It serves industrial, institutional, governmental, utility, commercial, residential, information technology, renewable energy, marine, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, mining, forestry, material handling, truck and bus, machine tools, molding, primary metals, and power generation markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers. The company was founded in 1916 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

