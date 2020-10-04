EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $714.90 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will report $714.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $720.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $709.00 million. EnerSys posted sales of $762.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $704.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.50 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $322,352.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6,813.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.57. The stock had a trading volume of 155,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,879. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.06 and its 200 day moving average is $62.22. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $80.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

