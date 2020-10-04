EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. EOG Resources posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $4.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.54.

NYSE EOG traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $34.81. 5,428,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,806,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 30.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,682 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in EOG Resources by 347.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,282 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 32,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in EOG Resources by 25.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,594 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

