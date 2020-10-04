Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Receives $24.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equitable from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Equitable by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 24,519 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Equitable by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 61,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,955,000 after buying an additional 170,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -312.45 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52. Equitable has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of ($2,530.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. The business’s revenue was down 180.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitable will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

