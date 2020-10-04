Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for HCA Healthcare Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a report released on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.92 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.89.

NYSE:HCA opened at $127.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.57 and a 200-day moving average of $111.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,756.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 325,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,638,000 after purchasing an additional 32,089 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 123.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

