Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Option Care Health, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Option Care Health in a research report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $740.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

OPCH stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $100,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 2,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $33,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth about $743,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth about $23,152,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth about $1,294,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

