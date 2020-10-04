Espers (ESP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $16.00

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Espers has a market cap of $652,046.02 and $16.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Espers coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. During the last week, Espers has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00049632 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,682.33 or 1.00049798 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $66.46 or 0.00622502 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.57 or 0.01129205 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00106123 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Espers

ESP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Espers is espers.io . Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

