Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP) vs. Neonode (NYSE:NEON) Head-To-Head Survey

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP) and Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and Neonode, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Espey Mfg. & Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Neonode 0 1 0 0 2.00

Neonode has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential downside of 80.94%. Given Neonode’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Neonode is more favorable than Espey Mfg. & Electronics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Neonode shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of Neonode shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neonode has a beta of 3.2, suggesting that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Espey Mfg. & Electronics and Neonode’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Espey Mfg. & Electronics $36.48 million 1.21 $2.34 million N/A N/A Neonode $6.65 million 12.76 -$5.30 million N/A N/A

Espey Mfg. & Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Neonode.

Profitability

This table compares Espey Mfg. & Electronics and Neonode’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Espey Mfg. & Electronics 4.35% 4.31% 3.72% Neonode -122.25% -177.29% -86.49%

Summary

Espey Mfg. & Electronics beats Neonode on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications. It also provides various services that consist of design and development to specification, build to print, design services, design studies, environmental testing services, metal fabrication, painting services, and development of automatic testing equipment. The company serves industrial manufacturers and defense companies, the government of the United States, foreign governments, and foreign electronic equipment companies through its direct sales organization and outside sales representatives. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. was founded in 1928 and is based in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. The company licenses its touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers. It also provides engineering consulting services. In addition, the company sells Neonode branded sensor products, such as AirBar PC touch products through distributors and directly to consumers. Neonode Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.