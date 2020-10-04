Esportbits (HLT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $18,224.00

Esportbits (CURRENCY:HLT) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Esportbits token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000966 BTC on major exchanges including C2CX and Coinsbit. Esportbits has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $18,224.00 worth of Esportbits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Esportbits has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00272734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00088037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.11 or 0.01527826 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00166834 BTC.

About Esportbits

Esportbits’ total supply is 303,843,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,013,360 tokens. Esportbits’ official Twitter account is @esportbit . The Reddit community for Esportbits is /r/hyperloot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Esportbits is esportbits.com . Esportbits’ official message board is esportbits.com/posts

Buying and Selling Esportbits

Esportbits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and C2CX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Esportbits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Esportbits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Esportbits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

