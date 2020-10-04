Ether-1 Price Reaches $0.0069 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Ether-1 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. Over the last week, Ether-1 has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar. Ether-1 has a market cap of $335,850.98 and approximately $13,000.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded down 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 48,938,272 coins. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

