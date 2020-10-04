Ethos Hits One Day Trading Volume of $482,296.00 (ETHOS)

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Ethos token can now be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethos has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Ethos has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00043692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $568.36 or 0.05322975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009366 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033374 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ethos Profile

Ethos (ETHOS) is a token. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The official website for Ethos is www.ethos.io . Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io

Buying and Selling Ethos

Ethos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

