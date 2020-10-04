Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $414.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) will announce $414.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $440.10 million and the lowest is $396.79 million. Etsy posted sales of $197.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $428.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.37 million. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

In related news, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $158,242.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,170.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $9,996,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,294 shares of company stock worth $25,533,072 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Etsy by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,609,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,783,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,075. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.90. Etsy has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $141.41.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

