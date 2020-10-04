Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS:ERFSF traded up $10.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $828.57. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $792.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $642.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.93. Eurofins Scientific has a 1-year low of $430.00 and a 1-year high of $868.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

