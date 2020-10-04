Euronext NV (EPA:ENX) Receives €95.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Euronext NV (EPA:ENX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €95.29 ($112.10).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENX shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Euronext and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Euronext and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Get Euronext alerts:

Shares of Euronext stock opened at €105.70 ($124.35) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €100.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €86.59. Euronext has a 52-week low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 52-week high of €61.35 ($72.18).

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe and Ireland. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.