Euronext NV (EPA:ENX) Receives €95.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Euronext NV (EPA:ENX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €95.29 ($112.10).

ENX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

EPA:ENX opened at €105.70 ($124.35) on Thursday. Euronext has a 12-month low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 12-month high of €61.35 ($72.18). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €100.99 and a 200 day moving average price of €86.59.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe and Ireland. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

