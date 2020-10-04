Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives $11.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVRI. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of EVRI opened at $8.55 on Thursday. Everi has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $38.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 3,484.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Everi will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,672 shares in the company, valued at $797,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Everi in the second quarter valued at about $459,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,174,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Springowl Associates LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

