Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Brokerages expect that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will announce sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.24 billion and the highest is $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy posted sales of $2.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year sales of $8.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $8.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.96 billion to $10.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion.

Several research firms have commented on ES. Guggenheim lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.73.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,220,051 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,621,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,247,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,278 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,198,000 after acquiring an additional 740,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,627,000 after acquiring an additional 104,923 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,306,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,033,000 after acquiring an additional 94,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.05. 1,717,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,333. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

