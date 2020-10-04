ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,017.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $355,833.82 and $1,017.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 28.6% against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0608 or 0.00000572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

