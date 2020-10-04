EXMR FDN (EXMR) Price Hits $0.0195 on Major Exchanges

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One EXMR FDN token can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $122,846.04 and $18,896.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020372 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00043920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $556.94 or 0.05235407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034491 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033523 BTC.

EXMR FDN Token Profile

EXMR is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

